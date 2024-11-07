Israel bombards Lebanon’s historic city of Baalbek, 40 dead

Israel has targeted the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek, known for its ancient heritage, in a deadly airstrike that has left at least 40 people dead and dozens more injured. The attack focused on the city’s historic citadel and a densely populated neighborhood.

According to global news agencies, the Israeli airstrike resulted in the destruction of a significant Ottoman-era building, located in a UNESCO-designated heritage site. The Lebanese Ministry of Culture confirmed that the building, adjacent to the Baalbek Citadel, had been recognized as part of the country’s cultural heritage and was constructed during the Ottoman Empire.

The assault on Baalbek, known as the “City of the Sun” due to its historical significance, has also led to widespread devastation, including the loss of life and damage to several ancient structures. Baalbek is renowned for its Roman-era archaeological sites, which draw tourists from across the globe.

As of the latest reports, the Lebanese Ministry of Health has confirmed that since Israel’s airstrikes escalated in October 2023, over 3,000 people have lost their lives, with more than 13,700 others suffering injuries. The ongoing conflict continues to claim lives, further deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region.