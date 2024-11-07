Turkey visit visa fee for Pakistanis: Updated rates from November 2024

LAHORE – As of November 2024, Pakistani nationals wishing to visit Turkey for tourism must obtain a visit visa prior to travel, as entry into Turkey will be denied without it.

Turkey has become one of the most popular travel destinations for Pakistanis, attracting tourists with its blend of rich historical sites, beautiful resorts, and a variety of entertainment options.

To apply for a Turkey visit visa, applicants must submit their visa applications through the Anatolia Visa Application Centers in Pakistan. The process involves providing essential documents, including a bank statement, health insurance, photographs, fingerprints, flight details, and hotel reservations.

Visit Visa Fees for Pakistanis

The Turkish embassy charges a fee for the visit visa, which is payable in Pakistani Rupees (PKR) only, based on the exchange rate announced by the State Bank of Pakistan on the previous day. Please note that these fees are non-refundable.

Single-entry visa: $60, which is equivalent to approximately Rs16,704 (based on the current exchange rate of $1 = Rs278.4).

Multiple-entry visa: $190, which amounts to about Rs52,896.

Service Fees

In addition to the embassy visa fees, applicants must pay a service fee to the Anatolia Visa Application Centre. The service fees are as follows:

Normal application: $65 or Rs18,096

VIP application: $80 or Rs22,272

Applicants are advised to ensure all necessary documentation and payments are completed correctly to avoid delays in processing their visas.