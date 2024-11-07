Pakistan pursues US partnership centered on non-interference in domestic affairs

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has stated that Pakistan has longstanding relations with the United States, grounded in mutual non-interference in internal affairs.

During a weekly briefing, she said Pakistan has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and strongly condemned the Israeli aggression there. Pakistan supports a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue and urges the global community to play its role in stopping the genocide in Gaza. There should be an investigation into Israel’s actions in Gaza under war crimes.

She welcomed the United Nations report on the situation in Gaza, highlighting that such attacks have made it difficult for Palestinians in urgent need of medical aid to receive assistance.

Speaking on the situation in Occupied Kashmir, the spokesperson expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating health of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, saying that false cases have been filed against him. She called on the Indian administration for his immediate release.

She also expressed serious concern over Yasin Malik’s hunger strike, urging that he be provided with immediate healthcare facilities.

In response to a question, the spokesperson noted that the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan have congratulated newly-elected US President Donald Trump.

“Pakistan has longstanding relations with the US; the two countries are old friends and partners with ties based on non-interference in each other’s internal matters,” she added.