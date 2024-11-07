Four Pakistani soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI – A fierce exchange of fire took place between security forces and militants in the Karamah area of South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the martyrdom of four Pakistani soldiers and the elimination of five terrorists.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, an exchange of fire occurred between security forces and militants in Karamah, South Waziristan.

The statement mentioned that as a result of the operation, the effective counteraction by our forces led to the killing of five militants.

During the intense exchange of fire, four brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom: Naib Subedar Tayyab Shah (38) from District Tank, Lance Naik Gulab Zaman (30) from District Karak, Lance Naik Mazmal Mahmood (30), and Lance Naik Habibullah (28) from District Orakzai.

The statement added that a clearance operation is ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining militants.

ISPR further emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eradicate the scourge of terrorism, and such sacrifices by our brave soldiers only strengthen our resolve.