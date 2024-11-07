Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Over 350 Pakistani passengers stranded at Kuala Lumpur airport for last 5 days

Over 350 Pakistani passengers have been stranded at Kuala Lumpur Airport in Malaysia due to the unavailability of a flight to Pakistan. Among them is a resident of Lahore, who is supposed to get married this Friday.

According to media reports, Pakistani citizens are stuck at Kuala Lumpur Airport as a Batik Air flight OD 131 was scheduled to bring them from Kuala Lumpur to Lahore on an Airbus 330. However, five days have passed, and their return has still not occurred.

Zeeshan Ahmed Siddiqi, a resident of Harbanspura, Lahore, is one of the stranded passengers, and his wedding procession is scheduled for Friday. While the wedding guests have already arrived at his home, there are no signs of the groom’s return.

Passengers of the flight shared that many of them are women, children, and elderly individuals. The airline does not have a plane available for flights to Pakistan, and while one aircraft was arranged with great difficulty, a technical fault occurred in the plane’s engine just before takeoff. The passengers were then returned to the airport lounge and later moved to a hotel.

The passengers hoping to return to Pakistan on flight OD 131 have appealed to the Pakistani government for special arrangements for their return, as most passengers are running out of funds for their expenses.

Latest

