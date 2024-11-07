After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan also receives death threats

After Bollywood actor Salman Khan, now Shah Rukh Khan, also known as “King Khan,” has received a death threat.

According to Indian media, a call was received at the Bandra police station in Mumbai, where the caller demanded a ransom of Rs5 million from Shah Rukh Khan. The caller also threatened to harm the Bollywood superstar if the payment was not made.

The report states that the call was traced to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and the number was found to belong to a person named Faizan. However, the alleged suspect claimed that his phone had been stolen on November 2.

According to Indian media, a case has been registered at the Bandra police station regarding the threatening call to Shah Rukh Khan, and further investigations are underway.

It is worth mentioning that after the success of films ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ in October last year, Shah Rukh Khan also received death threats, following which he was provided with Y+ security.

Meanwhile, the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, who had threatened Salman Khan, has been arrested in Karnataka.

According to Indian media, Mumbai Police Traffic Control received a threatening message for Salman Khan on November 5, demanding Rs50 million. The message also threatened to kill him if the payment was not made.