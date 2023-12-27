Mamya Shajaffar expresses herself through dance

Mamya Shajaffar is a force to be reckoned with, leaving her indelible mark on the worlds of entertainment and fashion, one chic step at a time. This rising star in the Pakistani entertainment industry is making her presence felt in the world of television dramas, award ceremonies, and even the ateliers of renowned fashion designers.
Known for her striking acting skills and her fearless sense of style, Shajaffar fearlessly showcases her unique fashion choices on her Instagram, where she boldly shrugs off any naysayers. Shajaffar consistently sets trends and demonstrates her status as a true fashion aficionado.
Recently, she set social media abuzz with yet another mesmerizing dance, showcasing her prowess and charisma. In the video, she intriguingly conveyed her feelings of extreme nervousness when it comes to answering text messages and calls. Addressing this relatable challenge with boldness, she expressed herself through the universal language of dance.
On the work front, Shajaffar has been showcasing her talent in several projects including Jhok Sarkar, the web series Midsummer Chaos, College Gate, and Meesni.
Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.
In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.
In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
