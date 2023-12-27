Search

PakistanTop Lists

President Alvi slams Qureshi's manhandling, brutal action on protestors, 'pre-poll rigging'

Web Desk
09:49 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
President Arif Alvi
Source: Twitter

Amid the ongoing crackdown on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and massive pre-poll rigging by the state authorities, Pakistani President Arif Alvi has finally spoken up. 

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Alvi wrote, "Let us not become a state where human rights & dignity are trampled upon with impunity. Incidents of paper snatching, brutal action on protestors, and now treating an ex foreign minister from two regimes in an undignified manner must draw the attention of the authorities. Detracting arguments that similar incidents have happened before do not cut ice because Pakistan must change, and if we as a nation agree, there is no better time than starting now."

Alvi's statement came hours after the Punjab Police manhandled Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while re-arresting him at Adiala Jail in a fabricated case. Qureshi is currently serving as vice-chairman of the PTI, the party founded by ousted prime minister Imran Khan. 

In his statement, Alvi also highlighted the issues like human rights violations in Pakistan, "pre-poll rigging" and the "brutal action on protestors" from Balochistan who are currently staging demonstrations in the federal capital Islamabad against the state's security and law enforcement agencies, which are allegedly involved kidnapping and killing of Baloch people.

On the other hand, massive complaints are pouring in about the pre-poll rigging by the state authorities ahead of Pakistan's general elections scheduled to be held on February 8, 2023. The PTI is being targeted as its leaders and supporters are being arrested without charge and put into jails.

Initially, PTI candidates were not being allowed to file their nomination papers for the Feb 8 elections and now they are not being allowed to appear before the returning officers for scrutiny of their nomination papers. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:33 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi re-arrested from Adiala jail in May 9 case

10:05 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

President Alvi, PM Kakar urge Pakistanis to uphold Jinnah’s vision ...

01:44 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Ex-PM Imran Khan, Qureshi secure bail in Cipher Case from Supreme ...

01:05 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Afghanistan claims arresting dozens of TTP terrorists in first action ...

12:26 PM | 16 Dec, 2023

In meeting with UN boss, Pakistan Army Chief urges action to end ...

06:22 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

President promulgates ordinance to declare power theft a cognisable ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:49 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

President Alvi slams Qureshi's manhandling, brutal action on protestors, 'pre-poll rigging'

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th December 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar in interbank

Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.

In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.

In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Dec-2023/pakistani-rupee-inches-up-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-and-dirham-check-today-forex-rates

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price - 27 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 27 December 2023

On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 219,600 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: