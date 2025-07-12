Punjab makes fitness certificates mandatory for motorcycles

LAHORE – In a significant step towards improving road safety and protecting the environment, the Punjab government has made it mandatory for all motorcycles to obtain a fitness certificate.

As per a recent legal amendment, motorcycles will be required to undergo specific testing, and a fitness certificate will be issued for a period of one year.

This measure aims to reduce air pollution and prevent road accidents caused by poorly maintained vehicles.

The government has declared that riding a motorcycle on public roads without a valid fitness certificate will be prohibited, and strict action will be taken against violators.

The Transport Department has urged the public to ensure regular fitness checks of their vehicles to help promote safer and more environmentally friendly travel across the province.

This initiative is part of Punjab’s broader strategy to enhance transport regulations and create cleaner, safer roads for all citizens.

On the other hand, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is conducting emission test of vehicles for free of cost.

The vehicles passing the emission test are issued green stickers, which are pasted on windscreens and valid for the period of one year.