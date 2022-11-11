PTI estranged leader claims meeting senior army officer twice to convey Imran Khan’s message

ISLAMABAD – PTI member Major (r) Khurram Hameed Rokhri made headlines as he claimed meeting ISI senior officer General Faisal Naseer multiple times to convey Imran Khan’s message.

Rokhri, a retired army officer, on Thursday appeared on a primetime show hosted by Hamid Mir in which he uttered shocking revelations about ‘backdoor talks’ between the Imran Khan-led party and the establishment.

The PTI leader expressed displeasure over his party for hurling allegations at army officers. Quoting a meeting at Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence, Major (r) Rokhri said the former PM was informed that the general officer was tasked to crush PTI and its leader in mainstream politics.

Rokhri then continued saying that he interrupted PTI leadership and clarified that the senior officer was a man of principles who would not take any illegal action at someone’s behest.

Quoting further from PTI’s meeting, he said, "I assured other party leaders that he knows General Naseer quite well."

General Naseer then clarified that he was posted after General Sarfaraz’s martyrdom, saying I am a professional man and why would I want to do this?

Rokhri while quoting the general said, “Imran Khan is the leader of the biggest party and a hero of the country.” He further mentioned that if someone is telling the PTI chief such information, please clarify that there is nothing as such.

PTI leader then claimed meeting Gen Naseer for the second time, in which he assured that there would be no obstructions from his side and urged PTI leaders not to defame institutions on the stage.

He then admitted meeting Gen Naseer for the third meeting, this time with Salman Ahmed who attended the meeting as spokesperson of the former premier. He added that after the last interaction, it was decided that talks would be taken forward and a meeting should be held between the PTI chief and the other side.

The now estranged leader said he was called to Bani Gala twice, but he couldn’t meet the PTI chief, who is now recovering after assassination attempt. When I was called for the third time, I refused, he said, adding that the PTI chief was being ‘misled’ by his close aides.

As the issue made headlines, the former ruling party distanced him from Khurram Hameed. Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and Khan's close aide Shahbaz Gill refused to recognise the estranged PTI leader as a member of the party.