Nawaz Sharif will never let army chief’s appointment on merit, says Imran Khan as he addresses long march

LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan again alleged that the Sharif-led government would not appoint the next Chief of Army Staff on merit.

Addressing PTI’s long march via video link, the defiant politician reiterated that he would not let it happen, saying these people want to control institutions to save their ill-gotten money.

The cavalcade of PTI’s ‘Azadi March’ reached Gujrat on Friday after leaving Wazirabad as former ruling party moves to the capital in another bid to press the ruling coalition to announce early elections.

Firing fresh salvo at ruling alliance, PTI chief said PM Shehbaz visited Britain to visit Nawaz Sharif to discuss the most important position, adding that such practices never occurred in any civilised nation as rule of law prevails.

Lamenting rule of law in South Asian nation, the cricketer turned poltician said the corrupt were not facing the consequences in absence of dual standards of justice. He mentioned that first information report FIR of attack was lodged without his version as a powerful person was named in it.

He continued his rhetoric, saying the 'gang of thieves' come into power because of their 'handlers'.

Khan also draws Pakistan's comparison with first-world countries, saying prosperous nations have strong institutions.

The populist leader also called on the nation to participate in the party’s long march for coming generations, saying If we act like cattle, then Allah will let us remain in this state, urging masses to fight for their freedom.

Azadi March convoy, led by Asad Umar and other party leaders, passed through several areas in the country’s most populated region Punjab and arrived in Gujrat, where it will stay for some time and then continue journey to capital.

More to follow...