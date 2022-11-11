Shoaib and Sania to announce divorce after sorting out legal issues, say reports

The most heartbreaking news in Lollywood is definitely the rumoured divorce between Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, one of the most loved sports couples in South Asia.

The couple has been married for 12 years, but now there seems to be trouble in the paradise. Some claim this trouble has escalated to separation. The situation has everyone in a chokehold as there is no confirmation from either party. However, sources close to the couple have stated that Mirza and Malik might officially announce their divorce after sorting out some legal issues.

The sources said the duo hasn't addressed the rumours due to the contracts they have signed. The couple's relationship had strained for a long time. However, Malik and Mirza have decided to co-parent their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik even if they part ways.

Although the debate online is suggesting the duo has separated, their cryptic Instagram posts about ‘broken hearts’ and going through an ordeal have been dropping many hints.

Interestingly, Malik and Mirza are still following each other on Instagram. According to media reports, Mirza reportedly moved to a new house in Dubai quite recently.

For the unversed, Mirza and Malik got married on April 12, 2010 at Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India. The couple held their Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan.

On the professional front, in August this year, Mirza opted out of the US Open due to an injury a few weeks prior to the event.

Malik, on the other hand, last played T20I against Bangladesh in November 2021.