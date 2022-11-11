Sania Mirza shares new photo on Instagram amid divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

DUBAI – Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik have become the talk of the town after reports surfaced about their divorce.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and now they have a picture-perfect family with their adorable son Izhaan.

According to an Inside sports report, the athlete couple has formally parted ways, ending their 12-year-long relations. They have decided to co-parenting their only kid.

Amid ongoing rumours, Mirza has shared a latest photo on Instagram and she can be seen in gym attire. She, however, did not give any caption to the picture with words and instead used some emojis — two palm trees and two hands forming a heart shape.

As she shared the photo, the comment section flooded with questions from fans as they are desperately waiting for a clarification from her about divorce rumours.

A user wrote: “please clear the rumors of your divorce” while other expressed his feelings as: “We dont want u two to be separated.kindly say it's just a rumour”.