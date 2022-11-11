PM Shehbaz announces grant for families of those killed in PTI long march

PM Shehbaz announces grant for families of those killed in PTI long march
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a financial assistance of Rs5 million for each person who died during PTI's long march against the government.

PTI worker Moazzam Gondal, journalist Sadaf Naeem, Samer Ali of Rahwali and Lahore’s Hassan Baloch lost their lives in different incidents occurred during the long march.

The Prime Minister also expressed his grief over the tragic deaths of all these persons.

In a tweet today, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the prime minister has directed to immediately complete the procedure and deliver the cheques to the families of the victims.

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan-led PTI resumed his party's long march towards Islamabad on Thursday from the same place in the Punjab town of Wazirabad where he and 13 other people of his party came under a gun attack and were wounded.

Khan's anti-government march came under a gun attack in Wazirabad on November 3 when it was on its way from Lahore to Islamabad. Khan and 13 other people were wounded and one person was killed in the gun attack.

Khan received four bullets to his legs and he was shifted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore for treatment. Bullets were removed from his legs through surgery and he is now recovering from his wounds at home.

