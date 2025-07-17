Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to PKR – 17 July

8:58 am | Jul 17, 2025
KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates show stability in major international currencies, with modest fluctuations across others. US Dollar, Euro, and UK Pound Sterling continue to dominate the market, while regional currencies like the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal also remain strong.

US Dollar is being bought at Rs288.00 and sold at Rs288.50, reflecting continued demand in local market. Euro follows with a buying rate of Rs335.25 and a selling rate of Rs338.50. UK Pound Sterling is trading at Rs387.00 (buying) and Rs. 391.00 (selling), maintaining its position.

UAE Dirham is being exchanged at Rs. 78.75 for buying and Rs. 79.50 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal is available at Rs. 76.75 and Rs. 77.50 respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 287.9 288.60
Euro EUR 335.25 338.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 387.00 391.00
UAE Dirham AED 78.75 79.50
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.50
Australian Dollar AUD 186.50 191.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.55 771.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 211.00 216.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.28 39.68
Danish Krone DKK 44.27 44.67
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.91 36.26
Indian Rupee INR 3.22 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 2.01
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930.00 942.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.50 67.10
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.36 169.36
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.53 27.83
Omani Riyal OMR 746.30 756.30
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 221.75 226.75
Swedish Krona SEK 29.00 29.30
Swiss Franc CHF 352.88 355.63
Thai Baht THB 8.57 8.72
