Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to PKR – 17 July

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates show stability in major international currencies, with modest fluctuations across others. US Dollar, Euro, and UK Pound Sterling continue to dominate the market, while regional currencies like the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal also remain strong.

US Dollar is being bought at Rs288.00 and sold at Rs288.50, reflecting continued demand in local market. Euro follows with a buying rate of Rs335.25 and a selling rate of Rs338.50. UK Pound Sterling is trading at Rs387.00 (buying) and Rs. 391.00 (selling), maintaining its position.

UAE Dirham is being exchanged at Rs. 78.75 for buying and Rs. 79.50 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal is available at Rs. 76.75 and Rs. 77.50 respectively.