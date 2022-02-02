Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 02 February 2022
10:12 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 02, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|176.5
|177.8
|Euro
|EUR
|196
|198
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|236
|238.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.5
|49.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.7
|47.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|122.5
|124
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.95
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138
|140
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.6
|23.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.95
|17.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.65
|37
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.65
|97.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.6
|129.8
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.7
|18.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.25
|161.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:12 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 February 202209:45 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
- Amnesty International accuses Israel of enforcing apartheid on ...09:31 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
-
- Pakistan reports 6,047 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths08:36 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
- Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky08:40 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- ‘Neray Neray Vas’ — Coke Studio drops unique fusion of dhol and ...07:27 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Humayun Saeed wants to highlight women doctors' plight in Pakistan10:25 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021