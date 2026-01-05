Lakki Marwat Bus Blast kills one; several injured

PESHAWAR – A horrifying attack reported from terror hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted bus traveling to Lakki Cement Factory in Lakki Marwat district, leaving one person dead and seven others injured, including two women.

The incident occured near Nawarkhel Mor, inside jurisdiction of Lakki City police station, while bus was en route from Begokhel to the cement factory. The explosion caused massive damage to the vehicle, claiming life instantly.

The injured were rushed to City Hospital, where several are reportedly in critical condition. Authorities started multi-angle investigations to uncover the nature of the attack and bring the culprits to justice.

The shocking incident has left the community reeling, raising serious concerns about security in the region.

KP has long been hotspot for terrorism due to its mountainous terrain, proximity to Afghanistan, and historically weak state control in tribal areas. The province has seen attacks by groups such as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Al-Qaeda affiliates, and smaller extremist cells, targeting security forces, civilians, public transport, and infrastructure.

As large-scale attacks have decreased thanks to Pakistan government and military operations, terrorism persists in the form of smaller, targeted attacks, especially on buses, factories, and rural areas.