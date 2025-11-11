Is India behind suicide bombing at Islamabad Judicial Complex?

ISLAMABAD – A suicide bomber struck near G-11 Judicial Complex in Islamabad, killing 12 people and injuring 13 to 14 others, according to initial reports. The body of suspected attacker was recovered from scene, as authorities scrambled to secure the area.

Eyewitnesses termed massive explosion outside complex, which hit bystanders and caused panic across the vicinity. Security forces have cordoned off the area while emergency services rush to assist the wounded.

Some sources allege that attack may be part of a larger pattern of cross-border terrorism, carried out by foreign-backed proxies, including elements linked to India and Afghan terrorist networks, like the one on Cadet College Wana, which was thwarted by Pak forces.

The blast comes amid dramatic surge in terrorist activity in Pakistan since the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan in August 2021. Recorded incidents have escalated sharply, from 207 attacks in 2021, to 262 in 2022, 306 in 2023, and a staggering 1,099 attacks in 2024, highlighting the deteriorating security situation.

Authorities identified 58 terrorist training camps, staging points, and hideouts of groups like the TTP and BLA inside Afghanistan, reportedly with the knowledge of Kabul authorities. Since June 2025, around 4,000 fighters in 172 formations have infiltrated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, marking a 36% increase in group formations and a 48% rise in the number of Khawarij.

Meanwhile, infiltration into Balochistan involved 83 formations (about 1,200 terrorists) from Afghan provinces including Zabul, Paktika, Kandahar, Helmand, and Nimruz.

Between April and September 2025, Pakistani security forces reportedly neutralized 135 Afghan nationals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, confirming a total of 267 deaths of foreign fighters. From 2022 to 2025, Afghan nationals have carried out multiple suicide attacks in cities such as Peshawar, Bannu, Besham, Mir Ali, and Dera Ismail Khan, targeting Pakistani civilians and security personnel alike.