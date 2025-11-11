Suicide Blast at Islamabad court in G-11 kills 12, injures two dozen

ISLAMABAD – A suicide blast rocked Islamabad Kachehri, leaving twelve passersby killed and over two dozen injured, authorities reported on Tuesday. Islamabad police claimed finding head of the suicide bomber.

Islamabad Police teams swiftly reached the scene to secure the area and collect information regarding the vehicle involved. Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the blast and whether any safety protocols were violated.

Officials confirmed that the injured individual was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No further casualties have been reported.

Islamabad Blast

اسلام آباد کچہری میں گیس سلنڈر دھماکہ،ایک شخص زخمی۔۔۔دھماکہ گاڑی میں نصب گیس سلنڈر پھٹنے کے باعث ہوا،پولیس کی باری نفری اسلام آباد کچہری پہنچ گئیں،گاڑی کی تفصیلات حاصل کی جا رہی ہیں، تحقیقات جاری، پولیس@ICT_Police @Islamabad @dcislamabad pic.twitter.com/cuym0qHCG8 — M.Usman Mughal (@UsmanMughalJou1) November 11, 2025

Islamabad Police have urged the public to remain cautious while authorities continue to gather details and examine the incident site.

A state of emergency has been declared at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) following a blast in the city, officials confirmed.

Courtesy: Social Media

Hospital sources reported that 12 injured individuals have been admitted so far, with more casualties being transported via ambulances and police vehicles. Medical teams at PIMS are reportedly working to provide immediate treatment to all victims.

Authorities have deployed a large contingent of police personnel at the hospital to manage the crowd and ensure the safety of both staff and patients.

Details regarding the cause of the blast and the total number of injured are still emerging, and investigations are underway. The public has been urged to avoid the area near the hospital to allow emergency services to operate efficiently.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…