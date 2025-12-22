Abu Dhabi ranks world’s safest city in 2025: Where do Pakistani cities stand?

DUBAI – Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, has been ranked the safest city in the world for 2025, according to a new report by CEOWORLD magazine.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates scored 97.73 on the safety index, surpassing 300 cities worldwide to secure the top spot.

Among other cities in the list, Taipei secured second place, while Doha, the capital of Qatar, took the third spot.

Other UAE cities like Ajman, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah also made it to the list of safest cities. European cities like Muscat, The Hague, Bern, and Munich were also ranked highly in the top 10.

In contrast, no city from Pakistan made it to the top 50 safest cities in the world. Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, has been ranked 77th, while Lahore and Karachi were placed at 112th and 257th, respectively.

Experts believe that effective measures to improve urban security and reduce crime are essential for Pakistani cities to improve their rankings in future safety indices.