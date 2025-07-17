Transporters Fare surges by over Rs1Lac on Key Routes after Diesel hike

LAHORE – Pakistan Goods Transporters Association dropped financial bombshell, announcing 20pc increase in freight charges, with container fares on major routes surging by over Rs1lac.

Industry people said government’s relentless surge in petroleum prices crippled transport industry. Add to that growing number of toll plazas by the National Highway Authority and steep motorway fines, and transporters are left with no choice but to raise fares.

New Transporters’ fare structure

Route Old Fare New Fare Increase 🚛 Lahore to Karachi 100,000 120,000 20,000 🚛 Lahore to Peshawar 80,000 96,000 16,000 🚛 Lahore to Rawalpindi 60,000 72,000 12,000 🚛 Karachi to Lahore 300,000 350,000 50,000 🚛 Karachi to Peshawar 400,000 500,000 100,000 🚛 Karachi to Rawalpindi 400,000 500,000 100,000

Unless government reverses its policies, especially the unchecked expansion of toll plazas, there’s little hope for transporters to stabilize prices.

The fare hike is expected to trigger domino effect on prices of essential goods, as businesses inevitably pass on the increased transport costs to end consumers. Experts warn of inflationary pressure building in supply chains, with middle- and low-income groups expected to bear the brunt.

The transport sector has long been viewed as a barometer of broader economic health, and with freight rates blasting past the one-lac mark, that barometer is flashing red.