Pak Army’s 111 Brigade on standby as heavy rains flood Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in twin cities called in Pakistan Army’s 111 Brigade to remain on high alert amid worsening flood emergency.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) confirmed that its officials approached the 111 Brigade after intense raind raised water levels dangerously in Nullah Leh and other drainage channels, signaling the gravity of the situation, as city infrastructure struggles to cope with the monsoon deluge.

With water levels in Nullah Leh surging up to 16 feet at Katarian and 14 feet at Gowalmandi, civil bodies teams have been mobilised with heavy machinery across flood-prone areas.

Pak Army’s support is crucial in managing any large-scale evacuation or rescue efforts should the water situation worsen,” WASA officials said, adding 111 Brigade is ready to respond immediately if required.

Met Office forecast further rainfall under influence of a weakening low-pressure system and a prevailing westerly wave. These weather systems are pushing strong monsoon currents into the upper regions of the country, with more downpours expected over the next 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 is also on high alert, and the district administration urged residents of structurally vulnerable or low-lying buildings to evacuate immediately. The situation remains fluid as officials brace for potential flash floods or structural collapses.