Rain likely in Karachi tomorrow as monsoon expands across southern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast increased rainfall in southern parts of the country as the monsoon system continues to advance.

According to the latest advisory, there is a possibility of light drizzle in Karachi on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

For today, July 16, 2025, scattered rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in northeastern and southern Balochistan, southeastern and upper Sindh, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan.

These weather developments are part of the broader monsoon activity currently affecting various regions.

The PMD has advised the public to remain cautious and stay updated with official weather alerts during this period of active weather conditions.

A day earlier, the Met office said a low pressure area (LPA) presently located over northwest Madhya Pradesh (India) is likely to affect Pakistan during next 24 to 72 hours, under the influence of this weather system strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate central and upper parts.

A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Due to these meteorological conditions, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls (at times very heavy/extremely heavy) is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lohdran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Kot Addu and Layyah from 14th (evening) to 17th July with occasional gaps.