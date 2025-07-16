Gold gets cheaper as Per Tola Price drops by Rs.3,000 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed another drop in local market, offering some relief to potential buyers amid ongoing market fluctuations.

Latest data shows price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs. 3,000, bringing the new rate to Rs. 356,000 while price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs. 2,572, now standing at Rs. 305,212.

Despite the drop in gold prices, silver rates remained steady. The price of silver per tola stood firm at Rs. 4,014, while the rate for 10 grams of silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,441.

On the global front, gold prices also recorded a downward trend. The international bullion market reported a $30 decrease in the price of gold per ounce, bringing it to $3,335.