Firing on Karachi-Quetta passenger coach in Balochistan’s Kalat leaves 3 dead

QUETTA – At least three people have been killed and several others injured as unidentified gunmen opened fire on a passenger coach traveling from Karachi to Quetta near Kalat region of Balochistan.

The tragic incident occurred on Quetta-Karachi highway, where assailants targeted coach. Police officials confirmed that three individuals lost their lives on the spot, while seven others sustained injuries.

Emergency teams and police rushed to scene immediately after attack. The injured were transported to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment, while deceased were moved for legal formalities.

Law enforcement agencies collected forensic evidence from the site as an investigation was launched into the attack. A heavy deployment of security forces was also observed in the area following the incident.

Balochistan government strongly condemned the attack, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice. Provincial administration also condemned the act in harsh terms, calling it a “barbaric and inhuman assault” on innocent lives. “Targeting unarmed civilians is an act of extreme cruelty. These terrorists are a curse on our land and must be eliminated,” he said.