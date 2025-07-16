Pakistan Navy’s command and staff conference concludes with focus on combat readiness

KARACHI – The Command and Staff Conference of the Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, according to the navy’s media wing.

Admiral Ashraf emphasized the critical need for sustained combat readiness to address both traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain. He praised the Navy’s strong deterrence capabilities displayed during Exercise MARKA-e-HAQ, highlighting its successful demonstration of strength and defense at sea.

The Naval Chief also lauded the Navy’s efforts in securing Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) and ensuring uninterrupted port operations. He further stressed the importance of advancing unmanned technologies—such as drones and autonomous surface and underwater vessels—to boost maritime surveillance and operational response.