Pakistan approves Hajj policy 2023

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved the Hajj Policy for 2023.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar made the announcement on Twitter after he chaired a meeting of the ECC to approve the policy. The government is yet to reveal the details of the policy.
Last week, Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor and assured him of providing max facilitation to the pilgrims in order to make Hajj event blessed and peaceful.
Earlier, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced its flight operation for this year’s Hajj will commence from May 21 and conclude on August 2.
A PIA spokesperson said the national carrier will use Boeing-777 and Airbus A-320 for flights to Jeddah and Madinah from different cities of Pakistan during the Hajj operation.
The PIA also decided to continue its previous year’s policy of charging airfare in US dollars from pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia under private Hajj scheme.
The airfare for pilgrims from the Southern region and Northern region will be in the range of $870 to $1,180 and $910 to $1,220, respectively.
The spokesperson said the final airfare for pilgrims going to perform Hajj under government scheme would be announced by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The fare is likely to be in the range of Rs310,000 to Rs330,000, reports said, adding that the overall cost of hajj is expected to surge to Rs1.25 million this year.
KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.
Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.
The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Mar-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-6-2023
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline in its value in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in interbank market on hopes of revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to reach Rs198,000 and Rs169,753, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $8 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.19% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs278.46.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Mar-2023/pakistan-set-to-impose-25pc-luxury-tax-on-wide-ranging-items-to-woo-imf
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.