Dananeer Mobeen gets trolled for her unusual dance moves

Dananeer Mobeen is an effervescent and vivacious Instagram influencer who rose to fame following a single viral video. The funny statement 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' propelled her to soaring heights of fame overnight.
Mobeen and her sister Nafayal were seen together at the highly-anticipated event. The event brought together a host of celebrities, singers and notable personalities from different walks of life. The sisters were among the attendees, and it was evident that they were enjoying the festivities.
The event was a grand affair and provided a platform for people to socialize and connect with one another. Dananeer and Nafayal's presence brought an additional spark to the event, and they appeared to be having a good time. Their vibrant energy and infectious smiles left an impression on those around them.
However, things took a different turn when Dananeer's dance moves were caught on camera. Some netizens criticised her for her dancing skills and deemed them unusual. Some even went as far as to question her fame and influence on social media.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Here are some of the comments made by netizens:
On the work front, Mobeen has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.
KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.
Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.
The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Mar-2023/today-s-currencyexchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-6-2023
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline in its value in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in interbank market on hopes of revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to reach Rs198,000 and Rs169,753, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $8 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.19% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs278.46.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Mar-2023/pakistan-set-to-impose-25pc-luxury-tax-on-wide-ranging-items-to-woo-imf
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.