Dananeer Mobeen gets trolled for her unusual dance moves

Dananeer Mobeen is an effervescent and vivacious Instagram influencer who rose to fame following a single viral video. The funny statement 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' propelled her to soaring heights of fame overnight.

Mobeen and her sister Nafayal were seen together at the highly-anticipated event. The event brought together a host of celebrities, singers and notable personalities from different walks of life. The sisters were among the attendees, and it was evident that they were enjoying the festivities.

The event was a grand affair and provided a platform for people to socialize and connect with one another. Dananeer and Nafayal's presence brought an additional spark to the event, and they appeared to be having a good time. Their vibrant energy and infectious smiles left an impression on those around them.

However, things took a different turn when Dananeer's dance moves were caught on camera. Some netizens criticised her for her dancing skills and deemed them unusual. Some even went as far as to question her fame and influence on social media.

On the work front, Mobeen has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.