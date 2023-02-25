Dananeer rocks the dance floor with her killer moves

Dananeer Mobeen is an effervescent and vivacious Instagram influencer who rose to fame following a single viral video. The funny statement 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' propelled her to soaring heights of fame overnight.

At Umer Mukhtar's wedding, she was seen dancing enthusiastically with her sister to the timeless tune "Barso Re" by Shreya Goshal. She set the dance floor ablaze with her unmatchable energy and her dance video is storming the internet.

Wearing a magnificent royal blue gown, the celebrity enthralled her fans with her captivating dance performance and vivacious facial expressions. Many fellow celebrities and fans showered her with compliments for her remarkable dancing skills and dynamic stage presence.

On the work front, Mobeen has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.