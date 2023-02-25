Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Dananeer rocks the dance floor with her killer moves

Web Desk 10:46 PM | 25 Feb, 2023
Dananeer rocks the dance floor with her killer moves
Source: Dananeer Mobeen (Instagram)

Dananeer Mobeen is an effervescent and vivacious Instagram influencer who rose to fame following a single viral video. The funny statement 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' propelled her to soaring heights of fame overnight.

At Umer Mukhtar's wedding, she was seen dancing enthusiastically with her sister to the timeless tune "Barso Re" by Shreya Goshal. She set the dance floor ablaze with her unmatchable energy and her dance video is storming the internet.

Wearing a magnificent royal blue gown, the celebrity enthralled her fans with her captivating dance performance and vivacious facial expressions. Many fellow celebrities and fans showered her with compliments for her remarkable dancing skills and dynamic stage presence.

On the work front, Mobeen has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

Inside Dananeer Mobeen's star-studded birthday bash

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

'Wonders under water': Humaira Ali Chaudhry breaks the internet with her latest photoshoot

05:25 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Hania Aamir dances her heart out at Umer Mukhtaar's Qawwali night

04:35 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain set dance floor on fire at Umar Mukhtar’s wedding event

01:21 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Hania Aamir rocks the dance floor at Umer Mukhtar's wedding – watch all the videos

06:43 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Has Sajal Aly deleted her Instagram account?

04:13 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Mishi Khan lashes out at Kangana Ranaut for her remarks about Pakistan

05:20 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sunny Masih and Minhaj Warraich emerge as leaders in 9th JA Zaman ...

11:59 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25th February 2023

08:58 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 266.7 269.65
Euro EUR 275.9 278.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313.25 316.38
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.68
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,000 to reach Rs194,100.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs858 to settle at Rs166,409.

In the international market, the yellow metal also decreased by $8 to reach $1,810 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Feb-2023/karachi-markets-shopping-malls-to-close-down-by-8-30pm-under-new-energy-saving-plan

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: