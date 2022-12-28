Search

Lifestyle

Inside Dananeer Mobeen's star-studded birthday bash

Web Desk 07:47 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
Inside Dananeer Mobeen's star-studded birthday bash
Source: Dananeer (Instagram)

'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen rose to prominence with her hilarious viral video and now after getting into the limelight, she is being praised for her acting debut.

With her celebrity status, the Sinf e Aahan star was recently spotted celebrating her birthday zealously at ace director Wajahat Rauf’s house.

Celebrities including Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousaf, Shehzad Sheikh, Kinza Hashmi, Shazia Wajahat and Wajahat Rauf, Khaqan Shahnawaz and many more were spotted at the birthday bash.

Here are glimpses into Dananeer's birthday celebration and all the fun events that made the party super memorable.

On the work front, Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

‘Pawri girl' Dananeer dolls up as ultimate bridal muse in a stunning lehenga

Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill wish Salman Khan on 57th birthday

04:53 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Sarah Khan pens heartfelt birthday wish for husband Falak Shabir

02:48 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Sonya Hussyn celebrates Quaid e Azam's birthday and Christmas

09:08 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Inside the star-studded birthday of Humayun Saeed's wife Samina

03:49 PM | 25 Dec, 2022

Inside Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik's dreamy nikkah ceremony

04:19 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

BTS star Kim Seok-jin's latest military photos released

11:57 PM | 23 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Murree’s Mall Road closed for traffic as snowfall predicted tonight

08:16 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 28, 2022

08:01 AM | 28 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.9 235.05
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 297.5 300.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 64.8 65.2
Australian Dollar AUD 153.5 154.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.02 606.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.62 167.97
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.70
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.97 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: