Inside Dananeer Mobeen's star-studded birthday bash

'Pawri' girl Dananeer Mobeen rose to prominence with her hilarious viral video and now after getting into the limelight, she is being praised for her acting debut.

With her celebrity status, the Sinf e Aahan star was recently spotted celebrating her birthday zealously at ace director Wajahat Rauf’s house.

Celebrities including Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousaf, Shehzad Sheikh, Kinza Hashmi, Shazia Wajahat and Wajahat Rauf, Khaqan Shahnawaz and many more were spotted at the birthday bash.

Here are glimpses into Dananeer's birthday celebration and all the fun events that made the party super memorable.

On the work front, Dananeer has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.