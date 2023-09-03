Bilal Ashraf pays tribute to his late mother in latest Instagram post

Fans were deeply saddened when Pakistani actor Bilal Ashraf's mother passed away last month and they sent the actor heartfelt condolences. However, Ashraf did not comment on his loss until now.

Taking to Instagram on August 16, Yunhi director Ehtishamudin had shared a story, stating that the Aik Hai Nigar actor's "mother passed away".

After a time span of almost two weeks, Ashraf dedicated a post to his late mother, sharing an image of the word "mother" written in Urdu on a wall.

“Maa meri duniya [My mother, my world] jo Rab ke marzi [Whatever God wills],” the Yunhi actor captioned the post.

“Please keep my mother in your prayers,” he requested his fans.

Social media users including Ashraf's industry peers sent their condolences and wished for the actor to bear the loss with strength and courage.

One of the most sought after artists in the industry, Ashraf enjoys tons of critically acclaimed television series and films including Superstar, Rangreza, Yunhi and Aik Hai Nigar to name a few. He will next be seen in Hassan Rana's Waar 2.