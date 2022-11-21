Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir set major vacation goals

Lollywood's favourite celebrity couple, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, is back with their usual charm and charisma to break the internet once again.

The duo has been setting the bar higher with their regular yet luxurious trips to exotic destinations, date nights, and family vacays every other month. With their adorable daughter accompanying them everywhere, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are having the best time of their life in Dubai.

From luxury hotels to calm beaches to expensive restaurants, the couple has been everywhere. Falak and Khan kept their fans on their toes with their scintillating pictures.

The Sabaat star and the Mera Mann Kehne Laga singer were recently spotted at an aquarium underwater zoo.

Netizens have been praising the couple for their PDA-filled photos.

On the work front Khan was recently seen in Belapur Ki Dayan, Karamat e Ishq, Mere Bewafa, Band Khirkiyan, Mere Humdam, Deewar-e-Shab, Sabaat, Raqs e Bismil, Laapata, and Wabaal.

On the other hand, Shabir's recent works include Ja Jee Lay, Yaar Mila De, Yaadan, Bechain Jawani, Sapnay, and Mahi Ve.