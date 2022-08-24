Are Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir expecting their second child?

03:42 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Source: Sarah Khan (Instagram)
After Lollywood diva Sarah Khan bagged the Pride of Performance Award in Norway, the celebrations are in full swing as the beautiful actress was spotted vacationing alongside her husband Falak Shabir in Paris.

Dropping a plethora of adorable pictures and vlogs all the way from France, the Raqs e Bsimil actress and her husband are surely couple goals and are definitely setting the bar sky high.

This time around, the lovebirds were the epitome of couple goals after a recent video went viral where the Rog singer is heard stating “Mein to Teesri laine Ke Liye Bhi Tyar Hun” as Sarah and Alyana shop in a clothing store.

When the Ijazat singer hilariously mentioned that he has no money, Sarah reprimanded Falak and reminds him that he had two duties at home. This conversation began in the store.

Without any hesitation, Falak declared that he is also willing to take on the third duty. In reply, the Hum Tum actress blushes and chuckles.

On the work front, Sarah Khan received praises for Raqs-e-Bismil and Laapata. She was also seen in Ramadan drama serial Hum Tum.

Her upcoming drama serial Wabaal is expected to release soon. The drama is written by Qaisera Hayat and directed by Amin Iqbal. 

