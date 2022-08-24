Naimal Khawar’s new video goes viral
04:29 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Naimal Khawar’s new video goes viral
Source: Naimal Khawar (Instagram)
Naimal Khawar Khan has sent pulses racing with her new social media update. The Verna actress mesmerised her massive fan following with her captivating video that has taken the internet by storm.

The 28-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous with an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked and this time is no exception either.

The Anaa star dazzled her admirers as she posted new videos of herself looking stunning whilst flaunting her brunette luscious locks. Exuding elegance and ethereal beauty in a nude pink outfit, the doll-faced beauty has set the internet on fire.

Moreover, Naimal is an artist and painter by profession. She is back with another stellar art collection and this one’s inspired by nature. Titled Al Wadood, which means the most loving, the paintings have been lauded by her admirers.

On the work front, Naimal worked in the drama serial Anaa and gained a reputation for her god-gifted talent for acting. Also noteworthy is her debut project; a feature film Verna.

