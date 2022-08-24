LHC trashes ECP’s objections, allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls in NA-108, NA-118

04:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
LHC trashes ECP’s objections, allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls in NA-108, NA-118
Share

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to contest by-elections from Faisalabad and Nankana Sahib.

LHC's appellate election tribunal allows Khan to contest from , a week after the country’s watchdog rejected the latter’s nomination citing insufficient details regarding his assets besides some errors in paperwork.

The former prime minister earlier moved court, calling ECP’s move against the law. In a petition filed through Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, the PTI chief said his nomination papers for by-election in other constituencies had been accepted.

Earlier, the cricketer turned politician announced to run himself alone for the by-elections for the nine seats after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers.

In 2018, the PTI chief made history after he emerged victorious on five seats of National Assembly.

Imran Khan declares his and Bushra Bibi’s ... 03:00 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has declared the assets held by him and his wife Bushra ...

Khan outclassed several bigwigs including PML-N’s Saad Rafique in Lahore and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the capital. He had also won in Bannu, Karachi, and his home constituency in Mianwali.

Ruling alliance to move Supreme Court for Imran ... 05:51 PM | 3 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s ruling alliance has announced to file a reference in the Supreme Court to disqualify ...

More From This Category
Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill to jail on ...
02:20 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
LHC waives off fuel adjustment charges for ...
01:16 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
ECP postpones LG polls in flood-hit nine ...
01:52 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Pakistan slams another BJP leader’s ...
12:10 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Imran Khan booked in another case
10:48 AM | 24 Aug, 2022
Woman raped for 12 hours by men showing her house ...
09:59 AM | 24 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar sets internet on fire with latest pictures
05:00 PM | 24 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr