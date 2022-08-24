LHC trashes ECP’s objections, allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls in NA-108, NA-118

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to contest by-elections from Faisalabad and Nankana Sahib.

LHC's appellate election tribunal allows Khan to contest from , a week after the country’s watchdog rejected the latter’s nomination citing insufficient details regarding his assets besides some errors in paperwork.

The former prime minister earlier moved court, calling ECP’s move against the law. In a petition filed through Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, the PTI chief said his nomination papers for by-election in other constituencies had been accepted.

Earlier, the cricketer turned politician announced to run himself alone for the by-elections for the nine seats after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers.

In 2018, the PTI chief made history after he emerged victorious on five seats of National Assembly.

Khan outclassed several bigwigs including PML-N’s Saad Rafique in Lahore and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the capital. He had also won in Bannu, Karachi, and his home constituency in Mianwali.