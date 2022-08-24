TikToker Zehra Baloch celebrates birthday with friends

Web Desk
05:20 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
TikToker Zehra Baloch celebrates birthday with friends
Source: Zehra Baloch (Instagram)
Share

Pakistan's social media sensation and Instagram influencer Zehra Baloch has stormed the internet with her new video as she rang in her birthday extravaganzas like a true fashionista.

This time around, the rising star has left her fans stunned with a new video she posted on her Instagram account. The aforementioned video shows the TikTok star celebrating her birthday in Dubai with her friends.

Looking super pretty, Zehra's latest social media update has been liked by her followers. Recently, she took part in a game show which was aired on a private TV channel.

TikToker Zehra Baloch’s new video goes viral 04:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2022

Pakistani TikToker Zehra Baloch has left her fans stunned with a new video she posted on her Instagram ...

More From This Category
Ayesha Omar sets internet on fire with latest ...
05:00 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Behroze Sabzwari opens up about equation with ...
05:45 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Naimal Khawar’s new video goes viral
04:29 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Humayoun Ashraf and Aimen Zaman Khan to star in ...
06:11 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new ...
04:04 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Are Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir expecting their ...
03:42 PM | 24 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar sets internet on fire with latest pictures
05:00 PM | 24 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr