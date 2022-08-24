TikToker Zehra Baloch celebrates birthday with friends
Share
Pakistan's social media sensation and Instagram influencer Zehra Baloch has stormed the internet with her new video as she rang in her birthday extravaganzas like a true fashionista.
This time around, the rising star has left her fans stunned with a new video she posted on her Instagram account. The aforementioned video shows the TikTok star celebrating her birthday in Dubai with her friends.
Looking super pretty, Zehra's latest social media update has been liked by her followers. Recently, she took part in a game show which was aired on a private TV channel.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
TikToker Zehra Baloch’s new video goes viral 04:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
Pakistani TikToker Zehra Baloch has left her fans stunned with a new video she posted on her Instagram ...
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ICC ODI Rankings06:29 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
-
-
- TikToker Zehra Baloch celebrates birthday with friends05:20 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022