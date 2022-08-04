TikToker Zehra Baloch’s new video goes viral
04:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
TikToker Zehra Baloch’s new video goes viral
Source: Zehra Baloch (Instagram)
Pakistani TikToker Zehra Baloch has left her fans stunned with a new video she posted on her Instagram account. 

The TikTok star shared a new video in which she can be seen having fun with her friends. The video is making rounds on social media platforms.  Recently, Zehra took part in a game show which was aired on a private TV channel.

The aforementioned video shows Zehra in a car dancing and grooving alongside her girl gang. Like always, she looks stunning and her killer dance moves are a treat for her followers.

