TikToker Zehra Baloch’s new video goes viral

Pakistani TikToker Zehra Baloch has left her fans stunned with a new video she posted on her Instagram account.

The TikTok star shared a new video in which she can be seen having fun with her friends. The video is making rounds on social media platforms. Recently, Zehra took part in a game show which was aired on a private TV channel.

The aforementioned video shows Zehra in a car dancing and grooving alongside her girl gang. Like always, she looks stunning and her killer dance moves are a treat for her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✈️????????زھرا ochبلوچbal (@zehra_baloch16)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✈️????????زھرا ochبلوچbal (@zehra_baloch16)