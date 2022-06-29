TikToker Zehra Baloch's sheesha smoking video goes viral
04:43 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Share
Pakistan's social media sensation and Instagram influencer Zehra Baloch has stormed the internet with her new video.
The TikTok star shared a new clip where she can be seen having fun while smoking sheesha. The video is making rounds on social media platforms.
Taking to Instagram, Zehra posted a controversial video where was smoking sheesha or flavoured Hookah in a restaurant.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
TikToker Zehra Baloch’s swimming pool video ... 02:20 PM | 26 Jun, 2022
Pakistani known TikToker Zehra Baloch has left her fans stunned with new video she posted on her Instagram ...
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
-
- National Assembly approves Finance Bill 2022-2305:16 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022