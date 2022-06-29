TikToker Zehra Baloch's sheesha smoking video goes viral

04:43 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
TikToker Zehra Baloch's sheesha smoking video goes viral
Pakistan's social media sensation and Instagram influencer Zehra Baloch has stormed the internet with her new video.

The TikTok star shared a new clip where she can be seen having fun while smoking sheesha. The video is making rounds on social media platforms.  

Taking to Instagram, Zehra posted a controversial video where was smoking sheesha or flavoured Hookah in a restaurant.

