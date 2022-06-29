Saba Qamar's hair flip video takes the internet by storm

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse that people love to see onscreen and on social media – be it in Pakistan or beyond borders.

With full and fabulous hair, the Kamli actress is clearly doing a few things right like a perfect voluminous hair flip that channel filmy vibes and drama to perfection.

Rocking like a true fashionista, the Baaghi actress actor shared a video on her Instagram story where she can be seen doing a hair flip like a diva.

On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.