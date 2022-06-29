Saba Qamar's hair flip video takes the internet by storm
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse that people love to see onscreen and on social media – be it in Pakistan or beyond borders.
With full and fabulous hair, the Kamli actress is clearly doing a few things right like a perfect voluminous hair flip that channel filmy vibes and drama to perfection.
Rocking like a true fashionista, the Baaghi actress actor shared a video on her Instagram story where she can be seen doing a hair flip like a diva.
On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.
Watch – Saba Qamar travels in a private jet ... 04:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar definitely had a jam-packed year with spectacular hit films like Kamli and Ghabarana Nahi Hai ...
