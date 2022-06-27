Watch – Saba Qamar travels in a private jet like a boss

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar definitely had a jam-packed year with spectacular hit films like Kamli and Ghabarana Nahi Hai alongside countless drama shootings, fashion photoshoots and promotional gigs.

The Cheekh star is dabbling work life with fun with utmost ease as she has jetted off for a vacation. However, in a true diva style, the 38-year-old travelled in a private jet and channelled boss lady vibes.

Taking to Instagram, the Baaghi actress was spotted posing for the camera in a casual outfit as she donned a denim bottom and paired it with a simple chic black top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.