Watch – Saba Qamar travels in a private jet like a boss
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Watch – Saba Qamar travels in a private jet like a boss
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar definitely had a jam-packed year with spectacular hit films like Kamli and Ghabarana Nahi Hai alongside countless drama shootings, fashion photoshoots and promotional gigs.

The Cheekh star is dabbling work life with fun with utmost ease as she has jetted off for a vacation. However, in a true diva style, the 38-year-old travelled in a private jet and channelled boss lady vibes.

Taking to Instagram, the Baaghi actress was spotted posing for the camera in a casual outfit as she donned a denim bottom and paired it with a simple chic black top.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.

Mehwish Hayat and Saba Qamar's latest interaction ... 04:27 PM | 25 Jun, 2022

Leading ladies from Pakistani entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other as the latest duo to ...

More From This Category
TikToker Dolly falls down during dance ...
05:16 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Saboor Aly’s new sizzling photos set internet ...
04:25 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas' stunning video from London trip ...
03:35 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Behroze Sabzwari's blunt comments on ...
03:06 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
First episode of Team Muhafiz hits the screens
02:05 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Birthday wishes pour in for Fahad Mustafa
01:33 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Dolly falls down during dance performance
05:16 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr