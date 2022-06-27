Watch – Saba Qamar travels in a private jet like a boss
Share
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar definitely had a jam-packed year with spectacular hit films like Kamli and Ghabarana Nahi Hai alongside countless drama shootings, fashion photoshoots and promotional gigs.
The Cheekh star is dabbling work life with fun with utmost ease as she has jetted off for a vacation. However, in a true diva style, the 38-year-old travelled in a private jet and channelled boss lady vibes.
Taking to Instagram, the Baaghi actress was spotted posing for the camera in a casual outfit as she donned a denim bottom and paired it with a simple chic black top.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.
Mehwish Hayat and Saba Qamar's latest interaction ... 04:27 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Leading ladies from Pakistani entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other as the latest duo to ...
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- PTCL donates life jackets to fishermen community of Karachi05:31 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
-
- Without naming India, Foreign Office says ‘one member country’ ...04:44 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
-
- #MSMS3 - My Suzuki My Story Season 304:15 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
-
- Watch – Saba Qamar travels in a private jet like a boss04:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas' stunning video from London trip goes viral03:35 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022