Mehwish Hayat and Saba Qamar's latest interaction wins hearts

Leading ladies from Pakistani entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other as the latest duo to break the stereotypical notion is Lollywood diva Saba Qamar and Mehwish Hayat.

Besides winning hearts with their spectacular acting in films and dramas, the Load Wedding star and the Baaghi star shared a great friendship bond offscreen which is quite evident in their interaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

After attending Kamli premiers, Mehwish dropped the sweetest comment on Saba's Instagram post which was returned with equal enthusiasm.

It seems the Cheekh has embstar arked on a new journey of love and Hayat is the perfect cheerleader as she wishes her luck and reminds her that she deserves the best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.

Moreover, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed.

Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar, the film is slated to release this Eid-ul-Azha alongside Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)