Mehwish Hayat and Saba Qamar's latest interaction wins hearts
Web Desk
04:27 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Mehwish Hayat and Saba Qamar's latest interaction wins hearts
Source: Saba Qamar / Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
Share

Leading ladies from Pakistani entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other as the latest duo to break the stereotypical notion is Lollywood diva Saba Qamar and Mehwish Hayat.

Besides winning hearts with their spectacular acting in films and dramas, the Load Wedding star and the Baaghi star shared a great friendship bond offscreen which is quite evident in their interaction.

After attending Kamli premiers, Mehwish dropped the sweetest comment on Saba's Instagram post which was returned with equal enthusiasm.

It seems the Cheekh has embstar arked on a new journey of love and Hayat is the perfect cheerleader as she wishes her luck and reminds her that she deserves the best.

On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.

Moreover, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed, Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed.

Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar, the film is slated to release this Eid-ul-Azha alongside Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

Watch: Saba Qamar and Asma Abbas singing 'Kamli' ... 09:35 AM | 21 Jun, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gorgeous star Saba Qamar and senior actress Asma Abbas Gill enthralled their fans with ...

More From This Category
Loota Rey: First peppy romance song from Fahad ...
05:13 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Farhan Saeed is advising us to pay tribute to ...
05:32 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
30 years of Shahrukh Khan - Bollywood's Badshaah ...
04:52 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold ...
04:04 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Mushk Kaleem engages in a fun Q&A session on ...
03:42 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Minal and Aiman pen heartfelt birthday note for ...
01:14 PM | 25 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Loota Rey: First peppy romance song from Fahad Mustafa, Mahira Khan starrer Quad-i-Azam ...
05:13 PM | 25 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr