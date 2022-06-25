30 years of Shahrukh Khan - Bollywood's Badshaah drops new look from Pathaan
Web Desk
04:52 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
30 years of Shahrukh Khan - Bollywood's Badshaah drops new look from Pathaan
Source: SRK (Instagram)
Share

King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is is celebrating three decades as the 'Badshaah of Bollywood’ and needless to say. the celebration was rung in true SRK style - by dropping a new look of his upcoming film Pathaan.

Taking to Instagram, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge superstar penned a heartwarming note and paid special gratitude to fans for their unconditional love and support.

"30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan," the Dilwale star captioned.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Before concluding, SRK revealed the release date of his upcoming movie Pathan. “Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," he added:

Directed by Sidharth Anand, the upcoming film will reportedly see SRK, John Abraham and Padukone perform some risky stunts in the thriller.

On the work front, SRK is gearing up to be back on screen after a hiatus of almost 2 and half years as he is busy shooting for his upcoming film Jawan. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. 

Trinbago Knight Riders – Shah Rukh Khan now ... 07:36 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan left the cricket buffs delighted as he announced that he now owns a women's cricket ...

More From This Category
Loota Rey: First peppy romance song from Fahad ...
05:13 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Farhan Saeed is advising us to pay tribute to ...
05:32 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Mehwish Hayat and Saba Qamar's latest interaction ...
04:27 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold ...
04:04 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Mushk Kaleem engages in a fun Q&A session on ...
03:42 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Minal and Aiman pen heartfelt birthday note for ...
01:14 PM | 25 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Loota Rey: First peppy romance song from Fahad Mustafa, Mahira Khan starrer Quad-i-Azam ...
05:13 PM | 25 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr