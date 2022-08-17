Amna Ilyas’ new bold photos set internet on fire

Supermodel Amna Ilyas has completely mastered the art of taking everyone's breath away in her gorgeous photoshoot with her stunning wardrobe and super glammed-up looks.

The Baaji actress has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.

Acing her style game on Instagram, Amna left her massive fan following gushing as she flaunted her ultra-glam look in the recent stunning clicks.

On the work front, Amna Ilyas was last spotted in the film Chaudhry which was directed by Azeem Sajjad and co-directed and produced by Neha Laaj under the banner of LAAJ Productions.

It stars Sana Fakhar, Yasir Hussain, Nawal Saeed, Sohail Sameer, Jia Ali, Arbaz Khan, Saleem Mairaj, Shamoon Abbasi and others.