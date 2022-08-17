After other auto giants, Honda lowers car prices by up to half million (Check new rates here)
Web Desk
05:58 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
Source: @hondapakistanofficial (Instagram)
Honda has reduced the prices of its vehicles as other auto giants announced price reductions in light of rupee gains against the US dollar over the past fortnight.

In a notification, the automaker said keeping in view the appreciation of PKR against USD, the company is pleased to pass the impact to its customers.

It mentioned that the new prices will be effective from August 17th, and the revised prices will be applicable on orders due to be delivered in October 2022 and later.

Earlier, Toyota and Suzuki announced price reductions for vehicular models that they manufactures locally.

