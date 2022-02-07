Gold price remains unchanged at Rs124,200 per tola in Pakistan

11:00 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Gold price remains unchanged at Rs124,200 per tola in Pakistan
Share

KARACHI – Gold price remained unchanged as it was traded Rs124,200 per tola on Monday.

The price of 10 gram also remained unchanged at Rs106,481 today in the domestic market.

The international gold price surged by $2 per ounce to $1,813.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today. 

More From This Category
Electricity, gas tariff may go up in line with ...
04:22 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 February ...
08:40 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 February ...
08:40 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
PM Imran woos Chinese companies to invest in ...
01:17 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 February ...
08:41 AM | 5 Feb, 2022
Gold price sheds Rs100 per tola in Pakistan
09:35 PM | 4 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
After the success of ‘Ertugrul’, PTV to air another Turkish series
09:45 PM | 7 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr