Gold price remains unchanged at Rs124,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price remained unchanged as it was traded Rs124,200 per tola on Monday.

The price of 10 gram also remained unchanged at Rs106,481 today in the domestic market.

The international gold price surged by $2 per ounce to $1,813.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.