German consulate in Karachi suspends services for non-EU citizens

KARACHI – The Consulate General of Germany in Karachi has temporarily suspended all services for non-European Union (EU) nationals, effective immediately and until further notice.

In an official announcement, the consulate stated that the suspension affects all non-EU applicants, including those who already had confirmed visa appointments. All such appointments have been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Affected individuals are advised to re-register through the consulate’s online system once services are restored. The consulate assured that updates will be shared as the situation evolves and thanked the public for their understanding during this disruption.

This development comes as the Swedish government recently resumed visa services in Islamabad, allowing Pakistanis to apply for short-term visits. In a separate move, U.S. consulates in Karachi and Lahore introduced new rules in June, requiring F, M, and J visa applicants to make their social media accounts publicly accessible.