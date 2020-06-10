OGRA enforcement 22 teams to inspect oil depots for fuel stocks countrywide
10:57 AM | 10 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has decided to activate its 22 enforcement teams to inspect oil depots across the country aiming to end the artificial fuel shortage.
In a tweet, the OGRA spokesman said the teams of the authority along with the experts of Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan will inspect all oil depots across Pakistan from today (Wednesday) to check the availability of fuel stocks.
The violations will be dealt according to law, the ORGA spokesperson said.
