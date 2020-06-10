COAS Gen Bajwa, Afghan leadership discuss Afghanistan peace process

KABUL - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held one-on-one meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah during his visit to Kabul.

According to media reports, both sides discussed current developments in Afghan peace process and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process.

Issues related to facilitation of trade and connectivity also came under discussion.

The two sides agreed that a dignified and time bound return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan is key towards normalcy.

President Ashraf Ghani expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening of Torkham and Chaman borders for allowing Afghan transit goods and facilitating Afghans to return to Afghanistan by land and air routes.

The Afghan President was also appreciative of the role being played by Pakistan for Afghan peace process, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Army Chief was accompanied by Prime Minister's special representative for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad Sadiq.