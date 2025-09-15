Sri Lanka defeat Hong Kong by 4 wickets in Asia Cup 2025

DUBAI – Sri Lanka defeated Hong Kong by 4 wickets in the 8th match of the Asia Cup 2025.

Chasing a target of 150 runs set by Hong Kong, Sri Lanka reached the total in 18.5 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Pathum Nissanka was the top scorer with 68 runs, while Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga contributed 20 runs each.

Earlier, in the match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka won the toss and invited Hong Kong to bat first.

Batting first, Hong Kong posted 149 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

For Hong Kong, Nizakat Khan remained unbeaten on 52 runs, while Anshy Rath scored 48, Zeeshan Ali 23, captain Yasim Murtaza 5, and Babar Hayat 4. Aizaz Khan remained not out on 4 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera took 2 wickets, while Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 1 wicket each.