COVID-19 could spark global food emergency, warns UN Chief

12:51 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
NEW YORK – United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the world is facing an "impending global food emergency" that could impact hundreds of millions of people as the coronavirus pandemic threatens already strained supply chains.

In a statement accompanying a report issued by the world body, the UN chief said that world food systems are failing, and the pandemic is making things worse noting the over 820 million people are hungry and some 144 million children, one in five, under the age of five are stunted.                 

UN Secretary said unless immediate action is taken, it is increasingly clear that there is an impending global food emergency that could have long term impacts on hundreds of millions of children and adults."

He warned that "this year, some 49 million extra people may fall into extreme poverty due to the COVID-19 crisis.               

