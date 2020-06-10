COVID-19 could spark global food emergency, warns UN Chief
Share
NEW YORK – United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the world is facing an "impending global food emergency" that could impact hundreds of millions of people as the coronavirus pandemic threatens already strained supply chains.
In a statement accompanying a report issued by the world body, the UN chief said that world food systems are failing, and the pandemic is making things worse noting the over 820 million people are hungry and some 144 million children, one in five, under the age of five are stunted.
UN Secretary said unless immediate action is taken, it is increasingly clear that there is an impending global food emergency that could have long term impacts on hundreds of millions of children and adults."
He warned that "this year, some 49 million extra people may fall into extreme poverty due to the COVID-19 crisis.
- Qureshi reiterates Pakistan's call for establishment of State of ...05:55 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Groove on #HowFastYouCanBe OPPO F15 beats on Tiktok and Win OPPO F1505:54 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 122,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,394 confirmed ...05:31 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- COVID-19: Zara owner to shut down 1,200 stores mostly in Asia and ...04:57 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Tricks to capture great photos with new Spark 5 Pro, A multi-camera ...04:48 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Pakistani short film to be showcased at virtual Palm Springs festival ...04:34 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Anna Wintour apologises for race-related ‘mistakes’ at Vogue02:56 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
- Zayn Malik's sister receives death threats on social media07:40 PM | 10 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020